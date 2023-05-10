KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities

Distinguished visitors and guests pose for a group photo during the Keel Billed Toucan 2023 (known locally as Mercurio V) closing ceremony hosted by Servicio Nacional de Fronteras (SENAFRONT) May 12, 2023, in Nicanor, Panama. KBT 23 is a joint partnership exercise between Joint Task Force-Bravo and Panama’s border and aeronaval services to develop humanitarian assistance and disaster relief skills through real-world airlift support and medical support training opportunities. Throughout the weeklong exercise, the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment delivered more than 399,000 pounds of building materials to remote locations and JTF-Bravo’s Medical Element administered care to more than 1,200 patients in two locations in four days; Puerto Pina and Jaque, Panama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

