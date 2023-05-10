Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities [Image 39 of 41]

    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities

    PANAMA

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Col. Phillip Brown, Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, center, presents Minister Juan Manuel Pino Forero, Panama Minister of Public Security, with a gift during the Keel Billed Toucan 2023 (known locally as Mercurio V) closing ceremony hosted by Servicio Nacional de Fronteras (SENAFRONT) May 12, 2023, in Nicanor, Panama. KBT 23 is a joint partnership exercise between Joint Task Force-Bravo and Panama’s border and aeronaval services to develop humanitarian assistance and disaster relief skills through real-world airlift support and medical support training opportunities. Throughout the weeklong exercise, the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment delivered more than 399,000 pounds of building materials to remote locations and JTF-Bravo’s Medical Element administered care to more than 1,200 patients in two locations in four days; Puerto Pina and Jaque, Panama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

    This work, KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities [Image 41 of 41], by TSgt Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    Panama
    JTF-B
    SENAFRONT
    SENAN
    KBT 23

