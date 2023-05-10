Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities [Image 30 of 41]

    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities

    PANAMA

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Yazmin de Cortizo, Panamanian First Lady, and Ambassador Mari Aponte, U.S. Embassy Ambassador to Panama, tour an ad hoc clinic set up by Joint Task Force-Bravo’s Medical Element and Panama’s border service and Ministry of Health during exercise Keel Billed Toucan 2023, May 11, 2023, in Puerto Pina, Panama. KBT 23 (known locally as Mercurio V) is a joint partnership exercise between JTF-Bravo and Panama’s border and aeronaval services to develop humanitarian assistance and disaster relief skills through real-world airlift support and medical support training opportunities. Throughout the weeklong exercise, the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment delivered more than 399,000 pounds of building materials to remote locations and the MEDEL administered care to more than 1,200 patients in two locations in four days; Puerto Pina and Jaque, Panama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 23:28
    Photo ID: 7794771
    VIRIN: 230511-F-PJ703-188
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities [Image 41 of 41], by TSgt Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities
    KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    JTF-B

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT