KBT 23 builds partnerships, provides health services to remote communities

Yazmin de Cortizo, Panama’s First Lady, receives a tour of an ad hoc dental clinic during exercise Keel Billed Toucan 2023, May 11, 2023, in Puerto Pina, Panama. KBT 23 (known locally as Mercurio V) is a joint partnership exercise between JTF-Bravo and Panama’s border and aeronaval services to develop humanitarian assistance and disaster relief skills through real-world airlift support and medical support training opportunities. Throughout the weeklong exercise, the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment delivered more than 399,000 pounds of building materials to remote locations and the MEDEL administered care to more than 1,200 patients in two locations in four days; Puerto Pina and Jaque, Panama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

