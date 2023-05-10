Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. j.g. Receives Mayor's Lifeaving Award [Image 3 of 3]

    Lt. j.g. Receives Mayor's Lifeaving Award

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    230508-N-N1526-0003 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 8, 2023) Lt. j.g. Paul Strunc, a native of XXXX, and a critical care nurse at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, poses for a photo after being presented the Virginia Beach Mayor’s Lifesaving Award by Mayor Bobby Dyer at City Hall ,May 8.. Strunc was recognized for administering lifesaving cardiopulmonary resuscitation on a civilian at the beach on Oct. 2, 2022. Through his rapid intervention and emergency response, the person was stabilized until ambulatory services arrived on the scene. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Nube Macancela)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. j.g. Receives Mayor's Lifeaving Award [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lifesaving
    award
    NMCP

