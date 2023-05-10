230508-N-N1526-0003 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 8, 2023) Lt. j.g. Paul Strunc, a native of XXXX, and a critical care nurse at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, poses for a photo after being presented the Virginia Beach Mayor’s Lifesaving Award by Mayor Bobby Dyer at City Hall ,May 8.. Strunc was recognized for administering lifesaving cardiopulmonary resuscitation on a civilian at the beach on Oct. 2, 2022. Through his rapid intervention and emergency response, the person was stabilized until ambulatory services arrived on the scene. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Nube Macancela)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.12.2023 13:03 Photo ID: 7793308 VIRIN: 230508-N-N1526-0003 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 4 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. j.g. Receives Mayor's Lifeaving Award [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.