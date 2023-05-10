Lt. j.g. Paul Strunc, a critical care nurse at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, was presented the Virginia Beach Mayor’s Lifesaving Award by Mayor Bobby Dyer at City Hall, May 8. Strunc was recognized for administering lifesaving cardiopulmonary resuscitation on an unconscious civilian at the beach on Oct. 2, 2022. Strunc provided lifesaving measures to Todd Rowan, a resident of New Jersey, who was visiting family in Virginia Beach. Strunc was surfing when he heard the cries for help from Mr. Rowan’s wife Donna. He and fellow surfer Tyler Volpe, a physician’s assistant in Virginia Beach, performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Rowan until paramedics arrived.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2023 13:04
|Story ID:
|444642
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. j.g Receives Mayor's Lifesaving Award, by William Epperson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT