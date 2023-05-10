Lt. j.g. Receives Mayor's Lifesaving Award

Courtesy Photo | 230508-N-N1526-0003 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 8, 2023) Lt. j.g. Paul Strunc, a native...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230508-N-N1526-0003 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 8, 2023) Lt. j.g. Paul Strunc, a native of XXXX, and a critical care nurse at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, poses for a photo after being presented the Virginia Beach Mayor’s Lifesaving Award by Mayor Bobby Dyer at City Hall ,May 8.. Strunc was recognized for administering lifesaving cardiopulmonary resuscitation on a civilian at the beach on Oct. 2, 2022. Through his rapid intervention and emergency response, the person was stabilized until ambulatory services arrived on the scene. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Nube Macancela) see less | View Image Page

Lt. j.g. Paul Strunc, a critical care nurse at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, was presented the Virginia Beach Mayor’s Lifesaving Award by Mayor Bobby Dyer at City Hall, May 8. Strunc was recognized for administering lifesaving cardiopulmonary resuscitation on an unconscious civilian at the beach on Oct. 2, 2022. Strunc provided lifesaving measures to Todd Rowan, a resident of New Jersey, who was visiting family in Virginia Beach. Strunc was surfing when he heard the cries for help from Mr. Rowan’s wife Donna. He and fellow surfer Tyler Volpe, a physician’s assistant in Virginia Beach, performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Rowan until paramedics arrived.