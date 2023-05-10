Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. j.g Receives Mayor's Lifesaving Award

    05.12.2023

    Story by William Epperson 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Lt. j.g. Paul Strunc, a critical care nurse at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, was presented the Virginia Beach Mayor’s Lifesaving Award by Mayor Bobby Dyer at City Hall, May 8. Strunc was recognized for administering lifesaving cardiopulmonary resuscitation on an unconscious civilian at the beach on Oct. 2, 2022. Strunc provided lifesaving measures to Todd Rowan, a resident of New Jersey, who was visiting family in Virginia Beach. Strunc was surfing when he heard the cries for help from Mr. Rowan’s wife Donna. He and fellow surfer Tyler Volpe, a physician’s assistant in Virginia Beach, performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Rowan until paramedics arrived.

