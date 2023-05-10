Lt. j.g. Receives Mayor's Lifesaving Award

230508-N-N1526-0002 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 8, 2023) Lt. j.g. Paul Strunc, left, a critical care nurse at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, center, and Tyler Volpe pose for a photo after they were both presented the Virginia Beach Mayor’s Lifesaving Award at City Hall, May 8.Strunc was recognized for administering lifesaving cardiopulmonary resuscitation on a civilian at the beach on Oct. 2, 2022. Through their rapid intervention and emergency response, the person was stabilized until ambulatory services arrived on the scene. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Nube Macancela)

