230508-N- N1526-0001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 8, 2023) The Virginia Beach Mayor’s Lifesaving Award was presented to Lt. j.g. Paul Strunc, a native of XXXX, and a critical care nurse at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, by Mayor Bobby Dyer at City Hall, May 8. Strunc was recognized for administering lifesaving cardiopulmonary resuscitation on a civilian at the beach on Oct. 2, 2022. Through his rapid intervention and emergency response, the person was stabilized until ambulatory services arrived on the scene. (U.S. photo by Lt. Nube Macancela)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.12.2023 13:03 Photo ID: 7793306 VIRIN: 230508-N-N1526-0001 Resolution: 2297x2735 Size: 883.63 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. j.g. Receives Mayor's Lifesaving Award [Image 3 of 3], by William Epperson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.