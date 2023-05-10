Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. j.g. Receives Mayor's Lifesaving Award [Image 1 of 3]

    Lt. j.g. Receives Mayor's Lifesaving Award

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Photo by William Epperson 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    230508-N- N1526-0001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 8, 2023) The Virginia Beach Mayor’s Lifesaving Award was presented to Lt. j.g. Paul Strunc, a native of XXXX, and a critical care nurse at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, by Mayor Bobby Dyer at City Hall, May 8. Strunc was recognized for administering lifesaving cardiopulmonary resuscitation on a civilian at the beach on Oct. 2, 2022. Through his rapid intervention and emergency response, the person was stabilized until ambulatory services arrived on the scene. (U.S. photo by Lt. Nube Macancela)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 13:03
    Photo ID: 7793306
    VIRIN: 230508-N-N1526-0001
    Resolution: 2297x2735
    Size: 883.63 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. j.g. Receives Mayor's Lifesaving Award [Image 3 of 3], by William Epperson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

