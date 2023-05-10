95th Combat Support Battalion Reactivation Ceremony

German Lt. Col. Thies Neelsen, German Army Logistic Command liaison officer to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and 1st Sgt. Mueller und Lt. Col. Fugger, both German Artillery School Idar-Oberstein presents a plaque with the Artillery School crest to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robin A. Eskelson, 95th Combat Support Battalion commander after the reactivation ceremony of the the 95th Combat Support Battalion at the Smith Barracks Minick Field, Baumholder, Germany, April 6, 2023 (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

