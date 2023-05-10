U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robin A. Eskelson, Commander of the 95th Combat Support Battalion and Command Sgt. Maj. Luis R. Ortiz-Escalera Command Sergeant Major of the 95th Combat Support Battalion unsheathe the 95th Combat support Battalion Guidon during the reactivation ceremony of the 95th Combat Support Battalion at the Smith Barracks Minick Field, Baumholder, Germany, April 6, 2023 (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.12.2023 09:35 Photo ID: 7792811 VIRIN: 230406-A-MX671-0095 Resolution: 5152x4120 Size: 12.09 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 95th Combat Support Battalion Reactivation Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.