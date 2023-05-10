Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    95th Combat Support Battalion Reactivation Ceremony [Image 8 of 9]

    95th Combat Support Battalion Reactivation Ceremony

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robin A. Eskelson, 95th Combat Support Battalion commander delivers her remarks to the troops and the distinguished guests during the reactivation ceremony of the the 95th Combat Support Battalion at the Smith Barracks Minick Field, Baumholder, Germany, April 6, 2023 (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 09:35
    Photo ID: 7792814
    VIRIN: 230406-A-MX671-0113
    Resolution: 5152x4120
    Size: 11.63 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 95th Combat Support Battalion Reactivation Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    ArmyTeam
    Ready2Fight
    StrongEuropeAfrica

