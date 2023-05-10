95th Combat Support Battalion Reactivation Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Angel R. Estrada, 16th Sustainment Brigade Commander, delivers his remarks during the reactivation ceremony of the the 95th Combat Support Battalion at the Smith Barracks Minick Field, Baumholder, Germany, April 6, 2023 (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

