18th MUNS and 4th MUNS team up to keep Okinawa beautiful

Senior Airman Gabriel Marquez; 4th Munition Squadron armament maintenance member assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base; North Carolina; picks up trash on the side of the road in Okinawa City; Japan; April 28; 2023. The roadside trash pickup was conducted to help reduce the negative impact litter has on wildlife and the environment. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

