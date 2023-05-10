Senior Airman Gabriel Marquez; 4th Munition Squadron armament maintenance member assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base; North Carolina; picks up trash on the side of the road in Okinawa City; Japan; April 28; 2023. The roadside trash pickup was conducted to help reduce the negative impact litter has on wildlife and the environment. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)
This work, 18th MUNS and 4th MUNS team up to keep Okinawa beautiful [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
