Tech. Sgt. Michael Pierson, 18th Munitions Squadron armament floor supervisor assigned to Kadena Air Base, Japan, holds a bag while another Airman from the 18th MUNS throws away trash in Okinawa City, Japan, April 28, 2023. The roadside trash pickup was conducted to help reduce the negative impact litter has on wildlife and the environment. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.12.2023 01:03 Photo ID: 7791872 VIRIN: 230428-F-DM566-0022 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.23 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th MUNS and 4th MUNS team up to keep Okinawa beautiful [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.