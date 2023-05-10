18th MUNS and 4th MUNS team up to keep Okinawa beautiful

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Munition Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, and 4th MUNS, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, pick up trash on the side of the road in Okinawa City, Japan, April 28, 2023. During the event the Airmen split into two groups and collected a total of 3,240 gallons of trash during the roadside cleanup. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

