Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th MUNS and 4th MUNS team up to keep Okinawa beautiful [Image 7 of 11]

    18th MUNS and 4th MUNS team up to keep Okinawa beautiful

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Munition Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, and 4th MUNS , Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, pick up trash on the side of the road in Okinawa City, Japan, April 28, 2023. Removing trash from the roadside helps protect multiple ecosystems by preventing the litter from travelling to other environments, including waterways and oceans. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 01:03
    Photo ID: 7791874
    VIRIN: 230428-F-DM566-0236
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th MUNS and 4th MUNS team up to keep Okinawa beautiful [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th MUNS and 4th MUNS team up to keep Okinawa beautiful
    18th MUNS and 4th MUNS team up to keep Okinawa beautiful
    18th MUNS and 4th MUNS team up to keep Okinawa beautiful
    18th MUNS and 4th MUNS team up to keep Okinawa beautiful
    18th MUNS and 4th MUNS team up to keep Okinawa beautiful
    18th MUNS and 4th MUNS team up to keep Okinawa beautiful
    18th MUNS and 4th MUNS team up to keep Okinawa beautiful
    18th MUNS and 4th MUNS team up to keep Okinawa beautiful
    18th MUNS and 4th MUNS team up to keep Okinawa beautiful
    18th MUNS and 4th MUNS team up to keep Okinawa beautiful
    18th MUNS and 4th MUNS team up to keep Okinawa beautiful

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    cleanup
    clean up
    environment
    MUNS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT