GALVESTON, Texas (April 25, 2023) Dianna Ramirez, middle, with the Texas General Land Office (TxGLO), explains the dynamics of natural resources in Galveston Bay. The Galveston District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mega Projects Division and partners from the TxGLO hosted a tour of Galveston Bay for engineers from I-Storm.org, an international network of specialists who work in the storm surge barrier industry. The group works to improve barrier design, operation, maintenance and management. U.S. Army photos by Luke Waack.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2016 Date Posted: 05.11.2023 18:24 Photo ID: 7791226 VIRIN: 230425-A-XJ740-018 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.64 MB Location: GALVESTON, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I-Storm hits Galveston Bay [Image 10 of 10], by Luke Waack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.