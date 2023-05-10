GALVESTON, Texas (April 25, 2023) Dianna Ramirez, right, with the Texas General Land Office (TxGLO), explains the dynamics of natural resources in Galveston Bay. The Galveston District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mega Projects Division and partners from the TxGLO hosted a tour of Galveston Bay for engineers from I-Storm.org, an international network of specialists who work in the storm surge barrier industry. The group works to improve barrier design, operation, maintenance and management. U.S. Army photos by Luke Waack.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2016
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2023 18:24
|Photo ID:
|7791222
|VIRIN:
|230425-A-XJ740-002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I-Storm hits Galveston Bay [Image 10 of 10], by Luke Waack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
