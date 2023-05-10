Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I-Storm hits Galveston Bay [Image 2 of 10]

    I-Storm hits Galveston Bay

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2016

    Photo by Luke Waack 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    GALVESTON, Texas (April 25, 2023) Dianna Ramirez, right, with the Texas General Land Office (TxGLO), explains the dynamics of natural resources in Galveston Bay. The Galveston District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mega Projects Division and partners from the TxGLO hosted a tour of Galveston Bay for engineers from I-Storm.org, an international network of specialists who work in the storm surge barrier industry. The group works to improve barrier design, operation, maintenance and management. U.S. Army photos by Luke Waack.

    Date Taken: 10.11.2016
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 18:24
    Photo ID: 7791222
    VIRIN: 230425-A-XJ740-002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 
    Texas A&M
    Natural Resources
    Galveston Bay
    TxGLO
    Mega Projects Division

