    I-Storm hits Galveston Bay [Image 3 of 10]

    I-Storm hits Galveston Bay

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2016

    Photo by Luke Waack 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    GALVESTON, Texas (April 25, 2023) Jesse Carranza, Texas A&M University Marine Maintenance Deckhand, left, and Tony Williams, with Texas General Land Office (TxGLO), retrieve a fishing net in Galveston Bay. The Galveston District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mega Projects Division and partners from the Texas GLO hosted a tour of Galveston Bay for engineers from I-Storm.org, an international network of specialists who work in the storm surge barrier industry. The group works to improve barrier design, operation, maintenance and management. U.S. Army photos by Luke Waack.

