GALVESTON, Texas (April 25, 2023) Tony Williams, with Texas General Land Office (TxGLO), examines a shrimp caught in Galveston Bay. The Galveston District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mega Projects Division and partners from the Texas GLO hosted a tour of Galveston Bay for engineers from I-Storm.org, an international network of specialists who work in the storm surge barrier industry. The group works to improve barrier design, operation, maintenance and management. U.S. Army photos by Luke Waack.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2016
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2023 18:24
|Photo ID:
|7791225
|VIRIN:
|230425-A-XJ740-014
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I-Storm hits Galveston Bay [Image 10 of 10], by Luke Waack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT