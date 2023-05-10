SEAL Team Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Retired Capt. Pete Toennies, former commanding officer of SEAL Team 5, delivers remarks during the SEAL Team 5 40th anniversary ceremony at the Silver Strand Training Complex. SEAL Team 5’s history began on May 1, 1983, after being redesignated from Underwater Demolition Team 11. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alex Smedegard)

