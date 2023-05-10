Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEAL Team Celebrates 40th Anniversary [Image 2 of 6]

    SEAL Team Celebrates 40th Anniversary

    VIETNAM

    04.26.2023

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    Two members of Underwater Demolition Team 11 watch an airstrike against the Viet Cong from the deck of the amphibious transport dock USS Ogden (LPD-5). (Courtesy Photo)

    Navy SEAL
    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare
    Navy SWCC
    Seal Team 5

