Two members of Underwater Demolition Team 11 watch an airstrike against the Viet Cong from the deck of the amphibious transport dock USS Ogden (LPD-5). (Courtesy Photo)
|04.26.2023
|05.11.2023 17:14
|7791071
|230426-N-NO905-1002
|2017x2501
|1.52 MB
|VN
|0
|0
SEAL Team Celebrates 40th Anniversary
