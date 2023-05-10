Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEAL Team Celebrates 40th Anniversary [Image 3 of 6]

    SEAL Team Celebrates 40th Anniversary

    ARABIAN GULF

    04.26.2023

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    Mobile Sea Base (MSB) Wimbrown VII was headquarters for the Special Operations Task Unit during the “Tanker War”. The MSB was outfitted with SEAL Team FIVE personnel, Mk III Patrol Boats, and 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment assets. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEAL Team Celebrates 40th Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

