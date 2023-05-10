A SEAL Team 5 operator records run times during morning physical training as part of the Team’s 40th anniversary event at the Silver Strand Training Complex. SEAL Team 5’s history began on May 1, 1983, after being redesignated from Underwater Demolition Team 11. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alex Smedegard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023 17:14 Photo ID: 7791073 VIRIN: 230501-N-XW558-1032 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 951.2 KB Location: CORONADO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SEAL Team Celebrates 40th Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Alex Smedegard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.