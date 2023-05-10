Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SEAL Team Celebrates 40th Anniversary [Image 4 of 6]

    SEAL Team Celebrates 40th Anniversary

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Smedegard 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    A SEAL Team 5 operator records run times during morning physical training as part of the Team’s 40th anniversary event at the Silver Strand Training Complex. SEAL Team 5’s history began on May 1, 1983, after being redesignated from Underwater Demolition Team 11. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alex Smedegard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 17:14
    Photo ID: 7791073
    VIRIN: 230501-N-XW558-1032
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 951.2 KB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEAL Team Celebrates 40th Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Alex Smedegard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SEAL Team Celebrates 40th Anniversary
    SEAL Team Celebrates 40th Anniversary
    SEAL Team Celebrates 40th Anniversary
    SEAL Team Celebrates 40th Anniversary
    SEAL Team Celebrates 40th Anniversary
    SEAL Team Celebrates 40th Anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SEAL Team Celebrates 40th Anniversary

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy SEAL
    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare
    Navy SWCC
    Seal Team 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT