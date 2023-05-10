Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canadian ship serving with NATO makes port visit to Tunisia [Image 5 of 7]

    Canadian ship serving with NATO makes port visit to Tunisia

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Cmdr. Fernando Estrella 

    NATO Allied Maritime Command

    Commander Matthew Mitchel, Commanding Officer HMCS FREDERICTON and Lieutenant Colonel Patrice Beauchamp, Canadian Defence Attaché to Tunisia meet with Captain Sabeur Heshmi, Commander of the Tunisian National Coastal Surveillance Service in Tunis, Tunisia during a port visit conducted on behalf of Commander Standing NATO Martiime Group Two while deployed on Operation REASSURANCE, on 05 May 2023.  Please credit: NATO Photo by CANN Lt(N) François Marquette
    230505-CANA-6213M-002

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 06:23
    Photo ID: 7789363
    VIRIN: 230505-N-M6213-002
    Resolution: 3734x2801
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: TUNIS, TN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    MARINE
    NATO
    INTERNATIONAL
    HMCS FREDERICTON
    NAVY
    Standing NATO Maritime Group 2
    SNMG2
    North Atlantic Treaty Organization
    MARCOM
    SOCIAL EVENTS
    NCSM FRÉDÉRICTON
    ÉVÈNEMENTS SOCIAUX
    Allied Martime Command

