Commander Matthew Mitchel, Commanding Officer HMCS FREDERICTON and Lieutenant Colonel Patrice Beauchamp, Canadian Defence Attaché to Tunisia meet with Captain Sabeur Heshmi, Commander of the Tunisian National Coastal Surveillance Service in Tunis, Tunisia during a port visit conducted on behalf of Commander Standing NATO Martiime Group Two while deployed on Operation REASSURANCE, on 05 May 2023. Please credit: NATO Photo by CANN Lt(N) François Marquette

230505-CANA-6213M-002

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023 06:23 Photo ID: 7789363 VIRIN: 230505-N-M6213-002 Resolution: 3734x2801 Size: 1.61 MB Location: TUNIS, TN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Canadian ship serving with NATO makes port visit to Tunisia [Image 7 of 7], by CDR Fernando Estrella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.