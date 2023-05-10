Canadian ship serving with NATO makes port visit to Tunisia

Commander Matthew Mitchel, Commanding Officer HMCS FREDERICTON, meets with Mister Lotfi Ben Amor, Secretery General of La Goulette Municipality during a port visit conducted on behalf of Commander Standing NATO Martiime Group Two while deployed on Operation REASSURANCE, on 05 May 2023 in La Goulette, Tunisia.
Please credit: NATO Photo by CANN Lt(N) François Marquette
230505-CANA-6213M-007
