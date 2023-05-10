Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canadian ship serving with NATO makes port visit to Tunisia [Image 6 of 7]

    Canadian ship serving with NATO makes port visit to Tunisia

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    05.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    NATO Allied Maritime Command

    HMCS FREDERICTON hosts a force reception on behalf of Standing NATO Maritime Group Two as part of a non-NATO port visit to Tunis, Tunisia during Operation REASSURANCE, on 05 May 2023.  Please credit: NATO Photo by CANA Cpl Noé Marchon
    230505-CANA-6213M-010

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 06:23
    Photo ID: 7789364
    VIRIN: 230505-N-M6213-010
    Resolution: 4633x3089
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: TUNIS, TN 
