Canadian ship serving with NATO makes port visit to Tunisia

Commander Matthew Mitchel, Commanding Officer HMCS FREDERICTON, meets with Captain Sabeur Heshmi, Commander of the Tunisian National Coastal Surveillance Service in Tunis, Tunisia during a port visit conducted on behalf of Commander Standing NATO Martiime Group Two while deployed on Operation REASSURANCE, on 05 May 2023.
Please credit: NATO Photo by CANN Lt(N) François Marquette
|05.05.2023
|05.11.2023 06:23
|7789359
|230505-N-M6213-003
|2875x2300
|1.61 MB
|TUNIS, TN
