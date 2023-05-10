Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-26 conducts exercise with Japanese Air Development Squadron 51 [Image 5 of 5]

    ATSUGI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.21.2023

    230421-N-HM576-0005 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 21, 2023) Lt Cmdr. Jason Brown gifts a patch to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Adm. Matsumoto Tamotsu, Commander, Fleet Air Force during a joint exercise, April 21. The VP-26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (Photo courtesy Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force)

    P-3C Orion
    Atsugi
    JMSDF
    P-8A Poseidon
    VP-26

