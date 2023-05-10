VP-26 conducts exercise with Japanese Air Development Squadron 51

Courtesy Photo | 230421-N-HM576-0005 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 21, 2023) Lt Cmdr. Jason...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230421-N-HM576-0005 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 21, 2023) Lt Cmdr. Jason Brown gifts a patch to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Adm. Matsumoto Tamotsu, Commander, Fleet Air Force during a joint exercise, April 21. The VP-26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (Photo courtesy Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan – The “Tridents” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 conducted a U.S.-Japan bilateral exercise with Japanese Air Development P-3C Squadron 51 and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Adm. Matsumoto Tamotsu, Commander, Fleet Air Force, April 21.



The Tridents worked together with Air Development Squadron 51 to successfully track and target a Japanese submarine to display tactical capabilities and improve interoperability with the JMSDF.



“Taking every opportunity to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance by understanding each other’s mission capabilities is a key component to our success,” Matsumoto said. “With our joint mission capabilities, we are able to provide support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



The VP-26 Tridents are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, 7th Fleet routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.