VP-26 conducts exercise with Japanese Air Development Squadron 51

230421-N-HM576-0003 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 21, 2023) Sailors from Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 pose for a photo with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailors before a joint exercise, April 21. The VP-26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (Photo courtesy Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force)

