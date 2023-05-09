230421-N-HM576-0002 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 21, 2023) A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force P-3C Orion is prepared for a joint exercise with Patrol Squadron (VP) 26, April 21. The VP-26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (Photo courtesy Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 05.11.2023 02:39 Photo ID: 7789149 VIRIN: 230421-N-HM576-0002 Resolution: 900x600 Size: 57.34 KB Location: ATSUGI, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VP-26 conducts exercise with Japanese Air Development Squadron 51 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.