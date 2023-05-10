Unmanned aerial systems, more commonly known as drones, like this one are becoming more capable, cheaper, modifiable, and potentially more dangerous. In recent months, Eighth Army has teamed up with the Republic of Korea Army in a series of training exercises to counter this emerging threat by having their counter-small UAS teams conduct joint training.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2023 00:04
|Photo ID:
|7789071
|VIRIN:
|230211-A-LS473-6666
|Resolution:
|3516x2512
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eighth Army, ROK Army complete joint counter drone exercises [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eighth Army, ROK Army complete joint counter drone exercises
