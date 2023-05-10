Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eighth Army, ROK Army complete joint counter drone exercises [Image 4 of 4]

    Eighth Army, ROK Army complete joint counter drone exercises

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Army

    Unmanned aerial systems, more commonly known as drones, like this one are becoming more capable, cheaper, modifiable, and potentially more dangerous. In recent months, Eighth Army has teamed up with the Republic of Korea Army in a series of training exercises to counter this emerging threat by having their counter-small UAS teams conduct joint training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.11.2023 00:04
    Photo ID: 7789071
    VIRIN: 230211-A-LS473-6666
    Resolution: 3516x2512
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army, ROK Army complete joint counter drone exercises [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eighth Army, ROK Army complete joint counter drone exercises
    Eighth Army, ROK Army complete joint counter drone exercises
    Eighth Army, ROK Army complete joint counter drone exercises
    Eighth Army, ROK Army complete joint counter drone exercises

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Eighth Army, ROK Army complete joint counter drone exercises

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    korea
    drones
    alliance
    Eighth Army
    counter UAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT