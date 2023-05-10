Capt. Johnathan Klier, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade protection officer, holds a small unmanned aerial system, commonly referred to as a drone, when discussing counter-small UAS training with Republic of Korea Army Soldiers earlier this year. In recent months, Eighth Army has teamed up with the Republic of Korea Army in a series of training exercises to counter this emerging threat by having their counter-small UAS teams conduct joint training. (U.S. Army photo by 55th Signal Company)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2023 00:04
|Photo ID:
|7789068
|VIRIN:
|230211-A-LS473-8888
|Resolution:
|5401x3858
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eighth Army, ROK Army complete joint counter drone exercises [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eighth Army, ROK Army complete joint counter drone exercises
