Eighth Army, ROK Army complete joint counter drone exercises

Capt. Johnathan Klier, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade protection officer, holds a small unmanned aerial system, commonly referred to as a drone, when discussing counter-small UAS training with Republic of Korea Army Soldiers earlier this year. In recent months, Eighth Army has teamed up with the Republic of Korea Army in a series of training exercises to counter this emerging threat by having their counter-small UAS teams conduct joint training. (U.S. Army photo by 55th Signal Company)

