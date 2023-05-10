Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army, ROK Army complete joint counter drone exercises [Image 2 of 4]

    Eighth Army, ROK Army complete joint counter drone exercises

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.09.2023

    Capt. Johnathan Klier, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade protection officer, holds a small unmanned aerial system, commonly referred to as a drone, when discussing counter-small UAS training with Republic of Korea Army Soldiers earlier this year. In recent months, Eighth Army has teamed up with the Republic of Korea Army in a series of training exercises to counter this emerging threat by having their counter-small UAS teams conduct joint training. (U.S. Army photo by 55th Signal Company)

    TAGS

    korea
    drones
    alliance
    Eighth Army
    counter UAS

