Republic of Korea Army Soldiers are shown a controller for an unmanned aerial system, or drone, by 2nd Lt. Alexander Muttart, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. The drone would be used as a target for counter-UAS training. In recent months, Eighth Army has teamed up with the ROKA in a series of training exercises to counter this emerging threat by having their counter-small UAS teams conduct joint training.
02.09.2023
05.11.2023
|7789069
|230211-A-LS473-7777
|5917x4227
|2.79 MB
|KR
|3
|0
Eighth Army, ROK Army complete joint counter drone exercises
