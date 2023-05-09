Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army, ROK Army complete joint counter drone exercises

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Army

    Republic of Korea Army Soldiers are shown a controller for an unmanned aerial system, or drone, by 2nd Lt. Alexander Muttart, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. The drone would be used as a target for counter-UAS training. In recent months, Eighth Army has teamed up with the ROKA in a series of training exercises to counter this emerging threat by having their counter-small UAS teams conduct joint training.

    korea
    drones
    alliance
    Eighth Army
    counter UAS

