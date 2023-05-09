Eighth Army, ROK Army complete joint counter drone exercises

Republic of Korea Army Soldiers are shown a controller for an unmanned aerial system, or drone, by 2nd Lt. Alexander Muttart, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. The drone would be used as a target for counter-UAS training. In recent months, Eighth Army has teamed up with the ROKA in a series of training exercises to counter this emerging threat by having their counter-small UAS teams conduct joint training.

