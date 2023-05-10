An Eighth Army Soldier uses a Drone Defender counter-small unmanned aerial system device during a training exercise February 2023, in South Korea. In recent months, Eighth Army has teamed up with the Republic of Korea Army in a series of training exercises to counter this emerging threat by having their counter-small UAS teams conduct joint training. (U.S. Army photo by 55th Signal Company)
Eighth Army, ROK Army complete joint counter drone exercises
