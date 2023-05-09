Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force 46 supports exercise Vibrant Response [Image 5 of 5]

    Task Force 46 supports exercise Vibrant Response

    EDINBURGH, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elora McCutcheon 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Lt. Col Casey Jackson, Task Force 46 force protection officer in charge, right, receives feedback from a public affairs officer following an interview during exercise Vibrant Response 23 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 10, 2023. U.S. Army North executes the annual Vibrant Response consequence management exercise at the direction of U.S. Northern Command to confirm command and control elements of the nation’s chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) response forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

