Task Force 46 supports exercise Vibrant Response

U.S. Army Lt. Col Casey Jackson, Task Force 46 force protection officer in charge, right, receives feedback from a public affairs officer following an interview during exercise Vibrant Response 23 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 10, 2023. U.S. Army North executes the annual Vibrant Response consequence management exercise at the direction of U.S. Northern Command to confirm command and control elements of the nation’s chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) response forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Location: EDINBURGH, IN, US