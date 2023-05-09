U.S. Army Maj. James Phillips, Task Force 46 public affairs officer, left, provides media preparation to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Casey Jackson, Task Force 46 force protection officer in charge, during exercise Vibrant Response 23 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 10, 2023. Simulated media presence is practiced throughout the duration of Vibrant Response to train military leaders on successful communication practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 15:36
|Photo ID:
|7788525
|VIRIN:
|230510-F-DT423-2019
|Resolution:
|5649x3758
|Size:
|8.13 MB
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, IN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force 46 supports exercise Vibrant Response [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
