U.S. Army Lt. Col. Casey Jackson, Task Force 46 force protection officer in charge, holds his notebook during an interview at exercise Vibrant Response 23 on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 10, 2023. Jackson has previously participated as the FPO in charge for three iterations of the exercise, which is executed by U.S. Army North and tests the capabilities of military, civilian and federal response forces while responding to a catastrophic domestic incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 15:36 Photo ID: 7788527 VIRIN: 230510-F-DT423-2059 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.83 MB Location: EDINBURGH, IN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force 46 supports exercise Vibrant Response [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.