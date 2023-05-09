Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force 46 supports exercise Vibrant Response [Image 4 of 5]

    Task Force 46 supports exercise Vibrant Response

    EDINBURGH, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elora McCutcheon 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Casey Jackson, Task Force 46 force protection officer in charge, holds his notebook during an interview at exercise Vibrant Response 23 on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 10, 2023. Jackson has previously participated as the FPO in charge for three iterations of the exercise, which is executed by U.S. Army North and tests the capabilities of military, civilian and federal response forces while responding to a catastrophic domestic incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

