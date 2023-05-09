Recipients of the 4th Fighter Wing quarterly awards pose for a group photo with 4th FW leadership during the 4th FW 1st Quarter Awards Ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 5, 2023. Quarterly awards were awarded to Airmen and civilians in 12 different categories, to recognize the recipients exceptional work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 13:22 Photo ID: 7788311 VIRIN: 230505-F-RS022-1061 Resolution: 5862x3900 Size: 2.48 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SJAFB recognizes Quarterly Award winners [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.