    SJAFB recognizes Quarterly Award winners [Image 14 of 14]

    SJAFB recognizes Quarterly Award winners

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Recipients of the 4th Fighter Wing quarterly awards pose for a group photo with 4th FW leadership during the 4th FW 1st Quarter Awards Ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 5, 2023. Quarterly awards were awarded to Airmen and civilians in 12 different categories, to recognize the recipients exceptional work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    Quarterly Awards

