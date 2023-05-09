SJAFB recognizes Quarterly Award winners

Airmen assigned to the 4th Maintenance Group, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron Electronic System Test Set Team, receive the Professional Team of the Quarter award from Col. Lucas Teel, center left, 4th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Peter Martinez, center right, 4th FW command chief, during the 4th FW 1st Quarter Awards Ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 5, 2023. Quarterly awards were awarded to Airmen and civilians in 12 different categories, to recognize the recipients exceptional work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

