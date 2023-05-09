Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB recognizes Quarterly Award winners

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Staff Sgt. Alexandria Humphrey, center, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron NCO in charge inspection, receives the Volunteer of the Quarter award from Col. Lucas Teel, left, 4th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Peter Martinez, 4th FW command chief, during the 4th FW 1st Quarter Awards Ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 5, 2023. Quarterly awards were awarded to Airmen and civilians in 12 different categories, to recognize the recipients exceptional work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    This work, SJAFB recognizes Quarterly Award winners [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    Quarterly Awards

