SJAFB recognizes Quarterly Award winners

Lt Col. Timothy Kirchner, center, 4th Force Support Squadron commander, receives the Honor Guardsman of the Quarter award from Col. Lucas Teel, left, 4th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Peter Martinez, 4th FW command chief, on behalf of Airman 1st Class Denzell Foyles, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection apprentice, during the 4th FW 1st Quarter Awards Ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 5, 2023. Quarterly awards were awarded to Airmen and civilians in 12 different categories, to recognize the recipients exceptional work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

