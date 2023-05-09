U.S. Air Force Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) specialists assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, attach a fuel hose to a Royal Norwegian Air Force Bell 412SP helicopter, from a U.S. Air Force 352nd Special Operations Wing MC-130J Commando II aircraft, in Norway, March 10, 2023. Using FARPs, Team Mildenhall Airmen work in tandem to provide critical ground refueling to NATO allies and European partners leaving a minimal footprint in even the most austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 05:52 Photo ID: 7787352 VIRIN: 230310-F-FY723-0121 Resolution: 6800x4533 Size: 2.44 MB Location: NO Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Mildenhall completes FARP with Norwegian Counterparts [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.