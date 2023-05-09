Team Mildenhall completes FARP with Norwegian Counterparts

A U.S. Air Force Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) specialist assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, attaches a fuel hose to a Royal Norwegian Air Force Bell 412SP helicopter during night time FARP operations at Norway, March 10, 2023. FARP specialists can work with crews from both the 100th ARW and the 352nd Special Operations Wing, allowing them to insert into a multitude of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nicholas Swift)

