    Team Mildenhall completes FARP with Norwegian Counterparts [Image 3 of 4]

    Team Mildenhall completes FARP with Norwegian Counterparts

    NORWAY

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) specialist assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, attaches a fuel hose to a Royal Norwegian Air Force Bell 412SP helicopter during night time FARP operations at Norway, March 10, 2023. FARP specialists can work with crews from both the 100th ARW and the 352nd Special Operations Wing, allowing them to insert into a multitude of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nicholas Swift)

    This work, Team Mildenhall completes FARP with Norwegian Counterparts [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

