    Team Mildenhall completes FARP with Norwegian Counterparts [Image 2 of 4]

    Team Mildenhall completes FARP with Norwegian Counterparts

    NORWAY

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) specialist assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, extends a refueling hose on a flight line in Norway, March 10, 2023. FARP capabilities enable the 100th ARW and the 352nd Special Operations Wing to partner together and provide critical on the ground refueling capabilities to NATO allies and European partners in austere locations with a minimal footprint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nicholas Swift)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023
    Location: NO
    This work, Team Mildenhall completes FARP with Norwegian Counterparts [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    FARP
    100th ARW
    Royal Norwegian Air Force
    352nd SOW

