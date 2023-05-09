Team Mildenhall completes FARP with Norwegian Counterparts

A U.S. Air Force Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) specialist assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, extends a refueling hose on a flight line in Norway, March 10, 2023. FARP capabilities enable the 100th ARW and the 352nd Special Operations Wing to partner together and provide critical on the ground refueling capabilities to NATO allies and European partners in austere locations with a minimal footprint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nicholas Swift)

