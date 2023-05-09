Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Mildenhall completes FARP with Norwegian Counterparts [Image 4 of 4]

    Team Mildenhall completes FARP with Norwegian Counterparts

    NORWAY

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A Royal Norwegian Air Force Bell 412SP helicopter takes off after being refueled by U.S. Air Force 352nd Special Operations Wing MC-130J Commando II aircraft, utilizing 100th Air Refueling Wing Forward Area Refueling Point specialists, Norway, March 10, 2023. FARP is an agile combat employment concept that demonstrates how the 100th ARW and the 352nd SOW are building readiness with partner nations and NATO allies in the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 05:52
    TAGS

    NATO
    FARP
    100th ARW
    Royal Norwegian Air Force
    352nd SOW

