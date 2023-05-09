A Royal Norwegian Air Force Bell 412SP helicopter takes off after being refueled by U.S. Air Force 352nd Special Operations Wing MC-130J Commando II aircraft, utilizing 100th Air Refueling Wing Forward Area Refueling Point specialists, Norway, March 10, 2023. FARP is an agile combat employment concept that demonstrates how the 100th ARW and the 352nd SOW are building readiness with partner nations and NATO allies in the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 05:52 Photo ID: 7787355 VIRIN: 230310-F-FY723-1125 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.81 MB Location: NO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Mildenhall completes FARP with Norwegian Counterparts [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.