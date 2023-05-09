PACIFIC OCEAN (May 9, 2023) – U.S. Sailors prepare to launch CMV-22B Ospreys, assigned the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 and the "Sunhawks" of VRM-50, from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 9, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting carrier qualifications with the “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, the “Rough Raiders” of VFA-125, the “Vikings” of Electronic Attack Squadron 129, the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 30 and the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8 ahead of an upcoming deployment workup cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Panaro)

