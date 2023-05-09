PACIFIC OCEAN (May 9, 2023) – A CMV-22B Osprey, assigned to the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 30, takes off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 9, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting carrier qualifications with the “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, the “Rough Raiders” of VFA-125, the “Vikings” of Electronic Attack Squadron 129, the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 30 and the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8 ahead of an upcoming deployment workup cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Panaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 01:26 Photo ID: 7787082 VIRIN: 230509-N-HR575-1831 Resolution: 6868x4584 Size: 937.76 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Alexander Panaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.