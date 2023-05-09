Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Seaman Alexander Panaro 

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 9, 2023) – A CMV-22B Osprey, assigned to the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 30, takes off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 9, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting carrier qualifications with the “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, the “Rough Raiders” of VFA-125, the “Vikings” of Electronic Attack Squadron 129, the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 30 and the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8 ahead of an upcoming deployment workup cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Panaro)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 01:26
    Photo ID: 7787082
    VIRIN: 230509-N-HR575-1831
    Resolution: 6868x4584
    Size: 937.76 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Osprey
    Flight Ops
    CVN 71
    Navy

