    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Seaman Carter Radke 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 9, 2023) – A CMV-22B Osprey, assigned to the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 30, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN71), May 9, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting carrier qualifications with the “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, the “Rough Raiders” of VFA-125, the “Vikings” of Electronic Attack Squadron 129, the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 30 and the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8 ahead of an upcoming deployment workup cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carter Radke)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 01:26
    Photo ID: 7787085
    VIRIN: 230509-N-EW929-1053
    Resolution: 3861x2570
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Carter Radke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    flight deck

